Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

