Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

BPMC stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

