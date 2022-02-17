Societe Generale Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to “Hold”

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $127.55 and a 52 week high of $196.60.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

