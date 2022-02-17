Piper Sandler Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $186.64 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

