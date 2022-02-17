Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.