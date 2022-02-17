Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Recruit in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RCRRF stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Recruit has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.