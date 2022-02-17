Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 107.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $68,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.11.

MarketAxess stock opened at $374.78 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

