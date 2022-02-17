Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 700 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total value of $199,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MORN stock opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.82 and its 200 day moving average is $293.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.