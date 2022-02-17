Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 700 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total value of $199,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.82 and its 200 day moving average is $293.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

