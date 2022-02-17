HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

