Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

