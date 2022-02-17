Invesco Ltd. Has $102.48 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,971,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,306,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $102,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $14,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $12,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 714,306 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

HBI opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

