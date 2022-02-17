Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.