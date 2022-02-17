Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.
- On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.
- On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
