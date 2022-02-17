Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 2,551 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.