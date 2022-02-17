Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

