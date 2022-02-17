FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Issued By DA Davidson

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth $12,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

