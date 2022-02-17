Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $108,294.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
