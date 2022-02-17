Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $108,294.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

