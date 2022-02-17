BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $88.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $60.36.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
