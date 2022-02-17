BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $88.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

