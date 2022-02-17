ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.
ASML stock opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $724.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.89. ASML has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
