BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

