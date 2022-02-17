BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.