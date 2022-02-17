Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.87 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

