KeyCorp Weighs in on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.44 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.