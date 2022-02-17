Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Drops By 20.9%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

FOUNU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Founder SPAC has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

