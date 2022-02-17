Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $480,000 Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

