Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $763,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

