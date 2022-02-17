25,300 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

