Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canada Goose by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

