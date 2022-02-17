Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.