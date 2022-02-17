Capula Management Ltd Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,609,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.