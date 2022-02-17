Capula Management Ltd Makes New $282,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
