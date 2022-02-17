Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

NYSE:NET opened at $111.99 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 559,592 shares of company stock valued at $78,042,442 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.