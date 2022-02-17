Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,295. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Palomar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Palomar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Palomar by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Palomar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

