Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in IDEX were worth $378,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IDEX by 76.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in IDEX by 18.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $188.15 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.