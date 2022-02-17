Capula Management Ltd Invests $256,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.