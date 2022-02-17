Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in QIAGEN were worth $334,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 417,408 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

