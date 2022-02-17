tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 0.8%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.35 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.59). 10,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 168,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.57).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBLD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.04. The company has a market capitalization of £379.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

