Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.01

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.01 and traded as high as C$39.99. Empire shares last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 468,819 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

