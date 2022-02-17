NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

