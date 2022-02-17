Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Declines By 20.5%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $269.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.55. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

