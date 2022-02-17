Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Newell Brands Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

