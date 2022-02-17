Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of ACP stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
