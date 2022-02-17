Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ACP stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

