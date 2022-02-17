DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.89.

NYSE:DASH opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $91.96 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

