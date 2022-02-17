ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPetro Holding focuses on growth through a combination ofacquisitions and pressure pumping services in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. The company's recent purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources assets has significantly boosted its fleet size. The deal's 10-year dedicated service agreement should ensure a stable revenue base in the medium-to-long term. ProPetro is also set to benefit from a debt-free balance sheet, which provides a potential lifeline amid the difficult operating environment. However, it continues to be exposed to the soft pressure pumping pricing in the Permian, which constitutes bulk of ProPetro's revenues. The tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget due to volatile crude prices is an issue as well. Considering these factors, upside from current levels is limited.”

Shares of PUMP opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

