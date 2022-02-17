Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Danske

Danske began coverage on shares of Mips (OTC:MPZAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Mips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MPZAF stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Mips has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80.

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

