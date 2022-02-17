FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Issued By Truist Financial

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $12.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

NYSE:PRI opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $135.18 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $154.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

