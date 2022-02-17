Newscrypto Price Tops $0.25 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $38.02 million and $11.25 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.50 or 0.07089343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.78 or 0.99781188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

