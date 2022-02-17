Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Definity Financial (DFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Definity Financial (TSE: DFY):

2/14/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Definity Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFY opened at C$28.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Definity Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$31.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

