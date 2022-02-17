Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,938 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 62,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.8% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $360,161,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

