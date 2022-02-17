Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

