Eaton Vance Management Has $11.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.