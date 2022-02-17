Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

